John McAfee, Antivirus software creator found dead in prison cell in Spain

By IANS
John McAfee
John McAfee. (Photo By: [email protected])

San Francisco: Prominent tech figure John McAfee, who founded the leading antivirus software provider McAfee, has been found dead in his cell in Spain, the media reported.

According to The Guardian, McAfee was found dead hours after the country’s highest court approved his extradition to the US, where he was wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Catalan’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, confirmed a report in El PaAs that McAfee, 75, had been found dead in the Brians 2 prison near Barcelona, late on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Catalan justice department said that prison officers and medics had tried to save the life of a 75-year-old man but had been unsuccessful. After attempts to save him failed, he was pronounced dead.

“Judicial staff have been dispatched to the prison and are investigating the causes of death,” the statement said, adding that “Everything points to death by suicide.”

McAfee was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport as he was about to board a flight to Istanbul.

At that time, a judge ordered that McAfee should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of a hearing on extradition.

The arrest of the entrepreneur came a day after authorities had made public the US indictment stemming from his alleged tax offence.

