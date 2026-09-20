Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, SpaceXAI hit with antitrust lawsuit

Advertisement

Washington: Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceX AI, and Google are facing a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California over allegations that the companies coordinated efforts to slow the pace of artificial intelligence development.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday and alleges the companies contravened antitrust laws.

The case pertains to a series of events on September 12, when Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, released a statement advocating for AI companies to collaborate in the short term to halt progress in order to focus on safety.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SpaceX AI CEO Elon Musk and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis later issued public statements on the matter.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs, who include subscribers to ChatGPT, Claude, Grok and Gemini, argue that coordination between competing companies could reduce competition and the value consumers receive from paid AI services.

The lawsuit is seeking to represent a nationwide class of subscribers.

The companies had not immediately responded to requests for comment. The allegations remain claims in a lawsuit and have not been established in court.

Also Read: Smoke engulfs Riyadh airport area after Houthi missile attack