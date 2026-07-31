Anthony Fauci refuses to answer questions at Senate hearing

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USA: Former US health official, Dr Anthony Fauci has repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment as he answers Republican questions at a US Senate hearing scrutinising Washington’s Covid-19 response.

Dr Fauci was brought before the committee headed by Senator Rand Paul, one of the president’s frequent foes over his pandemic responses, after being subpoenaed to do so.

The hearing focused on several contentious issues, including COVID’s origins, US federal research spending to contain the virus and controversial public-health decisions taken under him when he ran the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The Fifth Amendment permits a witness to refuse to answer questions that may potentially have criminal consequences for themselves.

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After Dr Fauci was questioned, he indicated he intends to seek a vote of contempt against the immunologist, citing a “continued effort to stonewall” his inquiry.

Legal experts say there could be an array of procedural obstacles for any future contempt proceedings, while noting the effects of former president Joe Biden’s conditional pardon remain undefined.

The hearing indicated there’s no consensus in the US about the way in which the pandemic should be fought, while activists argue Mr Fauci’s conduct during the Covid19 pandemic is protected by constitutional law.