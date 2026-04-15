Andaman Sea tragedy: 250 feared dead as overcrowded trawler carrying refugees capsizes

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Dhaka: A massive search and rescue operation is underway in the Andaman Sea after a trawler carrying approximately 250 people, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals, capsized in treacherous waters on Tuesday.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) issued a joint statement expressing “deep sorrow” over the incident, which occurred as the region marks the Bengali New Year.

The vessel, which departed from Teknaf in southern Bangladesh, was reportedly bound for Malaysia when it succumbed to heavy winds and severe overcrowding.

“This tragic incident reflects the dire consequences of protracted displacement and the absence of durable solutions for the Rohingya. Ongoing violence in Rakhine State has faded hopes of safe return in the near future, while shrinking humanitarian assistance, challenging living conditions in refugee camps, and limited access to education and livelihoods are pushing refugees to take such dangerous sea journeys in search of safety and opportunity. The promise of better wages abroad, often coupled with misinformation spread by smuggling networks, drives individuals, Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, to take significant risks. These factors create conditions in which smugglers and traffickers can exploit vulnerabilities, placing lives at grave risk. The Andaman Sea continues to claim the lives of people undertaking these perilous journeys,” the statement said.

The agencies further emphasised that the missing passengers are believed to include families, women, and children, highlighting the growing humanitarian crisis faced by displaced communities in the region. They noted that such sea crossings have become increasingly frequent despite repeated warnings about the extreme dangers involved.

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“We urgently call on the international community to step up solidarity and sustain funding to support lifesaving assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh as well as support for the Bangladeshi host communities. As Bangladesh marks its new year, this tragedy is a reminder of the efforts urgently needed to address the root causes of displacement in Myanmar and create conditions that would allow Rohingya refugees to return home voluntarily, safely and with dignity,” the statement added.

“Without collective action, more lives will be lost at sea and on desperate journeys through deadly routes,” it further warned.

The Rohingya crisis, which escalated following violence in Myanmar in 2017, has resulted in large-scale displacement, with hundreds of thousands taking refuge in Bangladesh. Many remain in overcrowded camps with limited access to long-term livelihoods, making them vulnerable to exploitation by human trafficking and smuggling networks.

Officials and humanitarian agencies have repeatedly cautioned that unsafe maritime routes through the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea continue to be used by desperate migrants despite the high risk of shipwrecks, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated international action.

(ANI)