Amnesty International condemns disappearance of PTM activist Fareedullah Afridi in Peshawar

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Peshawar: Pakistan is facing renewed criticism over its human rights record after Amnesty International expressed serious concern regarding the alleged enforced disappearance of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activist Fareedullah Afridi from Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a post shared on X, Amnesty International stated that Afridi was abducted on the evening of May 18, 2026, in Peshawar. The rights organisation stated that despite repeated appeals from his family, local police have refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) and have not initiated any formal investigation into his disappearance.

The international rights watchdog stated that Afridi’s case appears to fit a broader pattern of enforced disappearances and state repression targeting members and supporters of the PTM, a civil rights movement that advocates for the rights of Pakistan’s Pashtun population.

Amnesty noted that several PTM activists have reportedly disappeared under similar circumstances in recent years, raising concerns about systematic intimidation of dissenting voices.

Amnesty International urged Pakistani authorities to launch an immediate, independent, transparent, and effective investigation into Afridi’s abduction.

The organisation emphasised that if Afridi is being held by state authorities or security agencies, his whereabouts must be disclosed without delay, and he should be released immediately unless charged with a recognisable criminal offence.

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The rights group further called for accountability, insisting that all individuals responsible for Afridi’s disappearance must be brought to justice in accordance with international human rights standards.

Pakistan continues to face serious allegations over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, particularly in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly raised concerns about missing activists, students, and political workers allegedly taken by security agencies without legal process. Families of the missing persons often stage protests demanding information about their loved ones.

Rights organisations claim many victims are later found dead, while authorities deny involvement. The issue has triggered international concern, with calls for transparent investigations, accountability, and protection of human rights in the affected regions.

(ANI)

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