Amid Ongoing Covid-19 Resurgence, Chinese province reports 10 new positive cases

By IANS
Covid-19 cases in china
Image Courtesy: IANS

Beijing: China’s Yunnan province reported five new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and five imported ones amid an ongoing resurgence, the local health commission said on Monday.

Four of the five local cases were registered in the city of Ruili while the remaining one was from Longchuan County under Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture that borders Myanmar, reports Xinhua news agency.

All the locally transmitted cases were identified in the mass nucleic acid testings.

Three of the imported confirmed cases were from Myanmar between July 3 and 17 while the two others arrived in China from Indonesia on July 16.

Related News

Coronavirus epidemic hit East Asia 20,000 years ago: gene…

Germany Reclassifies UK Due To India Covid Strain

All of them tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday while under quarantine, according to the commission.

The province also reported one imported asymptomatic case.

By the end of Sunday, there were 214 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 74 locally transmitted cases.

There were also 26 asymptomatic cases, including one locally transmitted.

Ruili, which lies along China’s border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since July 4.

You might also like
World

Saudis behind spyware attack on Jamal Khashoggi’s family; Report

World

China’s first human infection case with Monkey B Virus dies

World

UK to launch studies to find long Covid causes and potential treatments

World

53 Taliban militants dead and 38 injured in Afghanistan in 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.