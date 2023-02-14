Amid fading hopes to rescue survivors, Meet Romeo, Julie who saved 2 trapped girls in Turkey earthquake

Amid the dwindling hopes to rescue survivors in the debris from the earthquake in Turkey, Romeo and Julie, dog squad of the India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully succeeded two little girl’s location under the rubble.

The dog squad have rescued a 6-year-old girl in one of the severely affected areas of Turkey, Nurdagi. The six-year-old girl was identified as Beren.

Both the labrador sniffed their way through the debris and got a lead about a survivor being trapped under the rubble. Julie was asked to go inside the rubble. She went in and started barking and indicated the presence of a survivor trapped inside the debris. To reconfirm, Romeo was also sent into the rubble and confirmed about the survivor.

After hours of search, the NDRF team managed to drill and saved the life of the girl and the next day they also found a new survivor.

The Indian government has sent three NDRF teams from Kolkata, Varanasi and Ghaziabad.

Appreciating the NDRF for saving the little girl, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operation in Turkey, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep City. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are committed to making the NDRF the world’s leading disaster response force.”

Meanwhile, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and neighbouring areas of Sriya has climbed to 33,000.