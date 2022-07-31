‘American drones strike different locations of Kabul’

Kabul: Rahmatullah Nabil, former director of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) has claimed that American drones were spotted in Kabul’s airspace and attacked various locations here, local media reported.

Following reports of at least two explosions in the capital’s Wazir Akbar Khan and Sherpur areas, Nabil posted his statement on his Twitter handle.

“American drones were seen in the airspace of KBL and struck different locations in Kabul,” the former NDS director wrote.

Nabil also stated that the explosions that occurred on Sunday in Kabul are “most likely” a “IS-K hideout,” citing a clause of the Doha agreement, to which the US and the Taliban are parties, which states that the US will help the Taliban combat and defeat IS-K, Khaama Press reported.

He also cautioned that Afghanistan is in “grave danger of turning into a haven and sanctuary for extremists and terrorists”.

Taliban security authorities claim that a rocket was launched at the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul and landed close to the area’s 11th street following the release of news about the occurrence of at least two explosions in the capital.

The rocket struck a vacant house, according to Khalid Zadran, the Taliban’s spokesman for the Kabul Police on Sunday. No one was injured in the incidents.

Another explosion in Kabul’s Dehmazang area was also reported by the locals, resulting in no immediate casualties.

Both occurrences have not yet been claimed by a group or organisation.

