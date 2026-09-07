American airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after mid-air outburst

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USA: American Airlines flight 618 to Newark from Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Baltimore after one passenger allegedly became violent and aggressive over the course of the flight.

The incident happened about two hours into flight AA618; witnesses reported the passenger screamed abusive racial slurs and attacked his neighbor.

Two passengers on board, one of whom was retired law enforcement officer Juan Mejia, were involved.

They then, with the assistance of the crew, tied him down using zip ties and duct tape to his first-class seat until they could land.

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It was an emergency diversion, and the plane eventually landed at the Baltimore/Washington International Airport, where police met the plane.

The passenger was then taken into custody. It later landed in Newark.

The passenger was identified as Arthur Lundeen, 67, of Arizona. Lundeen was taken into custody.

It has been determined that they will consider state charges such as second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, as well as investigate state charges for him.

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