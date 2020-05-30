Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the United States of America is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO).

While making the announcement Trump blamed WHO and China for the deaths and the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Trump stated that the United States of America would divert funding of the WHO to other global public health organisations.

This apart, he announced a series of decisions against China including issuing proclamation to deny entry to certain Chinese nationals and tightening of regulations against Chinese investments in America.

Donald Trump also announced that the US will end special treatment of Hong Kong in response to Chinese imposition of new controls.

He said that the US will revise its travel advisory to warn of surveillance in Hong Kong.

According to the AFP news agency, the US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in the last 14-hour, bringing its total to 102,798 since the pandemic began, with 1,745,606 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation.

(With PTI inputs)