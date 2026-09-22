America is back and stronger than Ever”: Trump Tells UNGA 81 as US Marks 250 Years of Freedom

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New Delhi: US President Donald Trump addressed the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, declaring that America is back stronger than ever.

Speaking as the second speaker after Brazil, as per tradition, Trump said:

“It’s my great honor to welcome the world to America as we celebrate 250 years of glorious freedom and independence. I can report to you with pride that America is back, and our country is stronger today than ever before. Our economy is the envy of the world. Our military is the most powerful on Earth. Our technology is second to none, and we are leading in virtually everything. Our energy is fueling the planet…”

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The address, which was live-streamed by UN TV and shared by News Agency ANI on X today, was delivered during the opening day of the High-Level General Debate of the 81st UNGA at UN Headquarters.

#WATCH |New York: US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) He says, “It’s my great honor to welcome the world to America as we celebrate 250 years of glorious freedom and independence. I can report to you with pride that… pic.twitter.com/A1aXwUiHS9 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026

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