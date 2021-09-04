AirAsia Indonesia extends flight suspension until September 30

Jakarta: Low-cost airline AirAsia Indonesia announced that its temporary suspension of scheduled flight services has been extended till September 30 due to public mobility restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The temporary suspension of our scheduled flight services has been extended until September 30, 2021, in order to support efforts of the Indonesian government in controlling the COVID-19 situation in the country, which is still volatile,” Xinhua news agency quoted the AirAsia Indonesia management as saying on Friday.

The company said that consumers could change their flight schedules until November 30, or convert their purchased tickets into credit accounts that are valid for up to 730 days, without any additional costs.

Meanwhile, the airline will continue to serve regular flights, delivery of goods, charters, and cargos for repatriation with strict health protocols.

“AirAsia will continue to evaluate the development of the situation and is ready to re-open our scheduled flight services at any time,” the airline added.