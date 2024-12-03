Air pollution in Pakistan: Lahore chokes as smog levels reach hazardous heights

Lahore: Lahore, once celebrated as the “City of Gardens,” has now become infamous as the most polluted city in the world, Dawn reported. On Tuesday, some areas such as DHA Phase-5 and the vicinity of the US Consulate peaking at catastrophic AQI levels of 459 and 433, respectively.

Despite government claims of action, the hazardous air continues to choke residents and overwhelm hospitals with cases of respiratory illnesses. According to Dawn, the smog crisis, fueled by unchecked industrial emissions, vehicle pollution, and crop residue burning, has exposed the inefficiency of Pakistan’s environmental policies. ‘

While the Punjab government has implemented measures like cancelling route permits for faulty vehicles and sealing six brick kilns and three industrial units, these efforts appear insufficient to address the systemic causes of the crisis. The Meteorological Department, has ruled out the likelihood of immediate rainfall, leaving the city’s residents to cope with toxic air under stagnant weather conditions. The department noted wind speeds as low as 6 km/h, with humidity reaching 81 pe cent further exacerbating the smog, as per Dawn.

While Punjab authorities have imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles and initiated road sprinkling campaigns, critics argue that these are piecemeal solutions to a colossal problem. Dawn highlighted the government’s inspection of over 1,000 vehicles, leading to the impoundment of 144 with faulty engines. Yet, such measures barely make a dent in the larger issue of unchecked pollution sources and inadequate enforcement of environmental laws.

Senior Minister Marrium Aurangzeb’s stated that smog elimination will take “eight to ten years,” has drawn criticism for its lack of urgency. Her call for public cooperation, while necessary, shifts attention from the administration’s inability to deliver immediate and effective solutions. Pakistan’s failure to address Lahore’s pollution crisis reflects a broader pattern of neglect and poor governance. As the city grapples with one of its worst environmental disasters, Dawn warns that without swift, science-backed interventions, Lahore risks becoming a permanent casualty of policy paralysis and administrative incompetence. (ANI)