New Delhi, Feb 27: Air New Zealand has a solution for the economy travellers – the inability to stretch out, on long-haul flights.

The airline has unveiled a ground-breaking new lie-flat prototype sleep product to help economy class passengers cope with near-18 hour flights and left Twitterati impressed.

Air New Zealand tweeted the photo of the bunk beds with the caption, “We hear you, sometimes you just need to stretch out. Sleeping face Our Economy #Skynest is in development to help make your dreams come true! Who’s ready for a lie-down?”

The Economy Skynest would contain six full-length sleep pods at 200 cm long and 58 cm wide each. There will be three levels of beds and two beds on each level. As the news came out in the public domain, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “Thank you for continuing to innovate and thinking about passenger comfort. I must commend everyone who thought of and designed it. I suppose that now would begin the long process of certifications. I hope that you accomplish that too with flying colors!”

Another wrote, “This looks amazing. Especially for us extra tall individuals, this will definitely come in handy on those long trips.”

A post read, “Finally!! This is wonderful news for those of us who don’t travel well (migraines, etc) and just need to lie down.”

“That looks awesome that would be great for those that can’t sleep on planes like me” a user remarked.

(IANS)