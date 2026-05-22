Air France flight to US diverted to Montreal due to Ebola travel curbs

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New Delhi: An Air France flight from Paris to Detroit was diverted to Montreal due to Ebola travel curbs. One passenger on the plane was from the Democratic Republic of Congo and for the precautionary measures the US authorities requested the Airlines for the diversion.

This incident took place after the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered the passenger after the rules of US entry restrictions due to the virus outbreak.

The United States came up with some measures that deny entry to travelers who have been in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan within the past 21 days.

A announcement was made by the CDC and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security On May 18 which stated that non -U.S. passport holders from the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Uganda and those who have travelled to these countries in the past 21 days will not be permitted entry in the United States. A 30 days travel ban was imposed on them.

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Following the diversion the passenger was assessed by the health officials in Canada, he showed symptoms and was sent back to Paris.

As per reports, after all the precautions the flight with all other boarded passengers was then ready to reach its final destination Detroit.

The MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis in London has estimated that the actual number could already exceed 1,000.

Also Read: Delhi to Chicago Air India flight diverted to Canada airport after bomb threat