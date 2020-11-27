Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,106,931, while the death toll stood at 50,628, according to health authorities.

In its latest update on Thursday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said that a total of 1,781,744 people infected with the virus have recovered across the continent so far, reports Xinhua news agency.

The most-affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern region is the most affected both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it said.

The northern region is the second most affected, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most Covid-19 cases, which hit 775,502.

It also has the highest number of deaths at 21,201.

Morocco comes next with 336,506 confirmed cases and 5,539 deaths, followed by Egypt with 114,107 confirmed cases and 6,585 deaths, Africa CDC said.