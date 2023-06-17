African Union be given full membership at upcoming G20 Delhi Summit: PM proposes to counterparts

New Delhi: The African Union be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20, as requested by them. It was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wrote to his G20 counterparts in this matter.

This move can be seen as an important development ahead of the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20.

Reportedly, as part of India’s G20 Presidency, PM Modi has particularly focused on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G20 agenda.

