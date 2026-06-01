Africa CDS welcomes medical aid by Indian govt amid Ebola outbreak

Advertisement

Addis Ababa: The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) welcomed the emergency diagnostics, therapeutics and medical supplies provided by the Government of India. These are to support the ongoing Ebola response efforts in the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In a post on X, Africa CDC said, that the “Africa CDC welcomes the emergency diagnostics, therapeutics and medical supplies provided by the Government of India to support the ongoing Ebola Response.”

It added, “The supplies were delivered through Africa CDC’s Eastern Regional Coordinating Centre in Uganda and mobilised to support response efforts in eastern DRC.”

The continental public health agency further noted that the assistance would strengthen ongoing efforts to contain the outbreak. Furthermore, it would support affected communities. It also expressed appreciation for India’s support, saying, “We thank the Government and people of India for their solidarity with Africa.”

African CDC is the public health agency of the African Union. It plays a key role in coordinating disease prevention and emergency response efforts. In fact, it works across the continent.

Earlier on May 29, India officially confirmed the dispatch of its first tranche of emergency medical supplies to Africa. These supplies will assist in combating the worsening Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Advertisement

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the humanitarian aid has been successfully delivered. Moreover, he reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to standing by the continent during this public health crisis.

“On the question about medical support, we have sent supplies to CDC Africa. This was handed over by our High Commissioner in Uganda,” Jaiswal stated. “We look forward to further helping in whatever manner we can with the public health emergency on the continent. We will keep you updated, but we have sent the first tranche of medical supplies.”

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) publicly extended its gratitude to the government and citizens of India. This was following the arrival of the emergency pharmaceutical supplies on Wednesday.

In a post on X, it said, “Africa CDC welcomes the arrival of emergency pharmaceutical supplies generously donated by the Government and people of India to support the ongoing response to the Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak in the DRC. Received in Uganda by Africa CDC’s Eastern Africa RCC, the supplies include essential diagnostics, therapeutics, infection prevention and control materials, and case management support that will soon be deployed to affected communities in eastern DRC.”

New Delhi has indicated it remains in close contact with African health authorities. In addition, it stands ready to deploy subsequent tranches of medical and logistical assistance as the situation evolves.

(ANI)

Also Read: Edit“Changes in US position disrupting process”: Iran’s foreign ministry; stresses on…