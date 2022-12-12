Afghanistan’s security forces kill 2 IS militants

Security forces have stormed a hideout of the Islamic State (IS) outfit in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, killing two and arrested another.

Jalalabad: Security forces have stormed a hideout of the Islamic State (IS) outfit in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, killing two and arrested another, said a statement of the provincial department for information and culture released on Monday.

The operation carried out by personnel of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) or the country’s counter-spy agency in the Police District 4 of Jalalabad city late Sunday killed the two insurgents and arrested another, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Security forces also discovered and seized a quantity of arms and ammunition including an AK-47 assault rifle, a M16 assault rifle, several landmines and explosive devices during the operation, the statement said.

