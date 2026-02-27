Afghanistan: Taliban claims capture of 19 Pakistani outposts, 55 soldiers killed along Durand Line

Advertisement

Kabul: The Taliban-led Afghan government on Thursday (local time) said that its forces had seized 19 Pakistani military outposts and killed 55 Pakistani soldiers during a major border operation, calling it a response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan soil.

The 2,611 km (1,622 miles) border between the two countries, known as the Durand Line, has never been officially recognized by Afghanistan.

Deputy Spokesperson of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, said that heavy retaliatory operations have been launched along the Durand Line, with one headquarters and 19 outposts captured.

He claimed that up to 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, 23 bodies recovered, and some soldiers taken alive, while dozens of weapons, a tank, and a harvester were seized. The operations reportedly continue across Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Nuristan, Nangarhar, and the Torkham Gate.

In a post on X, Fitrat wrote, “Along the so-called Durand Line, heavy retaliatory offensive operations have been launched against the enemy by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan through the 203 Mansouri Corps and the 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps at various points in the provinces of Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Nuristan, Nangarhar, and at the Torkham Gate.”

“To date, one headquarters and nineteen outposts have been captured; four outposts were abandoned and vacated, and the positions were completely set on fire. Up to fifty-five Pakistani soldiers have been killed, of whom twenty-three bodies and a number of others have been taken alive into the custody of the Mujahideen. Dozens of light and heavy weapons have been seized as spoils, one tank has been destroyed, and one International Harvester vehicle has also been captured. Retaliatory offensive operations remain ongoing,” the post read.

He said they have captured a major Pakistani military headquarters at Anzar Sar in the Alisher-Terezi district, claiming dozens of soldiers were killed or wounded and a large cache of weapons was seized.

“The major headquarters of the Pakistani regime located at Anzar Sar, under the Babrak post in the Alisher-Terezi district of Khost Province, has just been captured. Dozens of soldiers are killed and wounded, and a large quantity of weapons has fallen into the hands of the Afghan forces,” he said, in another post.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that extensive operations have been launched against Pakistani army posts and military facilities along the Durand Line in response to repeated attacks by Pakistani forces.

In a post on X, Mujahid said, “In response to the repeated instances of rebellion and assaults by Pakistani military circles, extensive offensive operations have begun against Pakistani army centers and military facilities along the Durand Line.”

He also said that Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, is leading the major operation.

(Source: ANI)