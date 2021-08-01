Afghanistan Attack: Rockets hit Kandahar international airport, flights suspended

Kabul: Flights in Afghanistan’s Kandahar airport were suspended on Sunday after rockets struck the nation’s second main international airport, a local official confirmed.

“The initial information found Taliban militants fired three rockets at the Kandahar International Airport and two of them struck the runway late Saturday night,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

“Local authorities were inspecting and trying to repair and reopen the runway as soon as possible,” the official said, adding that there were no casualties.

Kandahar city, the capital of the southern namesake province, has been the scene of fierce clashes recently as Afghan government security forces continued heavy fighting to prevent Taliban militants from advancing.

The militants have been trying to overrun the city after capturing several suburban districts in the province in recent weeks.

On Saturday, three civilians were killed and 10 civilians, were wounded during heavy battles in Kandahar city, according to officials on Sunday.