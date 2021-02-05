Afghanistan: At Least 26 Killed In Clashes Between Security Forces And Taliban

Kabul: At least 26 people were killed during clashes between security forces and Taliban militants in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province on Friday, a top official confirmed.

“In the clash 16 pro-government militiamen including their commander Abdul Hakim and 10 Taliban rebels were killed and nine others including five rebels were injured,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

Villagers said hundreds of Taliban militants launched massive offensive on pro-government militiamen in Tepa Akhtar area of Khanabad district early morning triggering heavy fighting which lasted for three hours.

Mohammad Yusuf, head of Kunduz provincial council, also confirmed the clash, saying that delay in dispatching reinforcement led to the death of 16 pro-government militiamen.