Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of killing 400 in Kabul hospital strike; Islamabad rejects claim

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Kabul: Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of carrying out an airstrike on a hospital in Kabul, claiming at least 400 people were killed and around 250 others injured. The strike allegedly targeted the Omar Addiction Treatment Hospital, a major drug rehabilitation facility in the Afghan capital.

According to Afghan authorities, the attack took place late Monday night and caused extensive damage to the 2,000-bed hospital, with large sections of the building destroyed. Emergency teams were deployed to control fires and recover bodies from the debris. Visuals from the scene showed heavy destruction and firefighting operations underway.

Afghan officials stated that all casualties were civilians and described the incident as a serious violation of international norms. The development comes amid escalating tensions and ongoing cross-border clashes between the two countries.

Pakistan, however, has strongly denied the allegations. Officials in Islamabad said the airstrikes were conducted against military installations and infrastructure linked to armed groups in Kabul and Nangarhar province. They maintained that the operation was precise and avoided civilian harm.

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The Pakistani government also accused Afghan authorities of attempting to mislead public opinion and deflect attention from issues related to cross-border militancy.

The incident follows intensified fighting along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in recent weeks. Earlier on Monday, reports indicated that at least four people were killed in cross-border shelling in southeastern Afghanistan.

The situation remains tense, with both sides exchanging accusations over support for militant groups. The United Nations Security Council has called for stronger efforts to counter terrorism and urged stability in the region.

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