Afghanistan: 22 killed as truck carrying refugees from Pakistan overturns

Advertisement

New Delhi: A tragic accident took place in which 22 refugees from Afghan died while returning from Pakistan as truck in which they were boarded overturned on highway in Laghman province yesterday.

In the incident 22 lost their lives and around 36 people sustained injuries out of which 10 were children and five were women.

Following the incident, injured persons were taken to hospital.

Advertisement

The news was also confirmed by the provincial director of public health he said, “22 people were killed and about 36 injured. He said the accident occurred when the truck fell into a ditch after the driver fell asleep.”

The passengers were part of a huge wave of Afghans coming back from Pakistan. Pakistan started forcing migrants out in 2023 and has deported or pushed many to leave since then.

Accidents are common across Afghanistan as the roads are poor in condition and the drivers don’t follow proper traffic rules.