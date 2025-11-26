Afghan media claim Imran Khan killed in jail — Pakistan denies it

Advertisement

New Delhi: Rumors of Imran Khan’s death have sparked widespread speculation and protests in Pakistan. The former Prime Minister, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, has been the subject of unverified reports claiming he was “mysteriously killed” in custody.

These claims, originating from Afghan media outlets, have been denied by Pakistani authorities, who label them as “fake” and “baseless”.

Khan’s sisters, who were denied a meeting with him, alleged brutal police assault outside the jail, adding to concerns about his well-being. The sisters have demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

Khan has been in jail since August 2023, facing multiple cases, and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has accused the government of isolating him.