Afghan man arrested for plotting attack on US Election Day in Oklahoma City

New-Delhi: An Afghan man has been arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out an attack on US election day on behalf of the Islamic State group in Oklahoma City.

The arrested accused Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, has been living in Oklahoma City after entering the U.S. in 2021 on a special immigrant visa, was plotting the attack in the name of Islamic State.

“The Justice Department foiled the defendant’s plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of (IS) on US soil on Election Day,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

It is said that he conspired to carry out the attack with another Afghan national, a juvenile, who was not named. but has been identified as his brother-in-law.

As per FBI confidential source, he contacted Nasir after he recently advertised the sale of his family’s personal belongings on social media site. He needed a computer for gun business and Nasir was interested in purchasing two AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition.

Later, on Monday they planned to meet at the rural location in Oklahoma and Nasir and the juvenile purchased two AK-47 assault rifles, 10 magazines, and 500 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, the FBI cops immediately arrested them from the site.