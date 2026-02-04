Abhay Kumar takes charge as India’s new Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Advertisement

Baku: India’s newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, arrived in Baku and took charge on Tuesday.

“Ambassador (designate) Mr. Abhay Kumar arrived in Baku today and assumed charge,” the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Kumar headed India’s diplomatic mission to Madagascar and the Comoros from 2019 to 2022, and served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Brazil from 2016-2022. He has also served as First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu from 2012-2016 and in Russia from 2005-2010.

He also worked as Under Secretary Public Diplomacy from 2010-2012 responsible for putting Indian diplomacy on the digital map and as Deputy DG Indian Council for Cultural Relations from 2022-2025, responsible for coordinating over 300 cultural events during India’s presidency of G-20.

Before leaving for Baku, Kumar called on President Draupadi Murmu and received credentials from her.

Kumar, of Indian Foreign Service batch of 2003, was previously the Joint Secretary in the Ministry. He was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan on December 30.

India-Azerbaijan relations are based on civilisational linkages, cultural affinities and shared values of understanding and respect for other cultures, as per a statement by the Embassy said.

In 2024, Azerbaijan received 243,589 tourists from India, a 108% increase over the number of tourist arrivals in 2023 (117,302). During this period, India was the 3rd largest source of inbound tourists for Azerbaijan, after Russia and Turkiye.

Delhi and Mumbai have direct flight connectivity with Baku. Of the 14 direct flights a week, 10 are between Delhi and Baku and 4 between Mumbai and Baku.

ONGC Videsh Ltd has invested more than US$ 1.2 billion in acquiring stakes in the Azeri – Chirag – Gunashli (ACG) oil and gas fields and the Baku – Tbilisi – Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipe line.

(Source: ANI)