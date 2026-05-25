“Abar dekha hobe”: Indian envoy looks ahead with optimism as his tenure ends in Bangladesh

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Dhaka: Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma has expressed strong optimism about the future of bilateral ties as he concluded a significant four-year tenure in Bangladesh.

“I leave Bangladesh, feeling ever more optimistic about the future of our relationship,” Verma said in a farewell note on Monday.

The senior diplomat is now scheduled to depart Dhaka to assume his next assignment as the Ambassador of India to Belgium and the European Union. His tenure in Bangladesh witnessed notable transitions, particularly during the student-led uprising in 2024.

Following his departure, Dinesh Trivedi, a senior politician and former minister, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh and is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Reflecting on his extended stay, Verma noted that his team remained in Dhaka for nearly four years, which is longer than the standard three-year tenure.

“We stayed in Dhaka for nearly four years — longer than the usual three-year tenure.

We saw multiple transitions during this time. Each is very different from the other.

Each with a new set of interlocutors. Each has its own prism for looking at relations with India. It could be challenging at times.

But when I look back, it was a rewarding experience,” Verma said.

The diplomat also shared a deeply personal note of gratitude on behalf of his family for the relationships built during this period.

“My wife, Manu, and I will carry many indelible memories from here. Many people touched our lives in remarkable ways, building bonds of friendship that will far outlast our diplomatic association with this country,” he said.

Delving into the unique essence of the bilateral partnership, Verma highlighted the deep-rooted societal ties that bind the two neighbouring nations together.

“Working in Bangladesh, I have realised how truly special and unique our relations are. At one level, we are connected by shared geography, history, language, and traditions. We have a cultural affinity and empathy that is difficult to find between any other two societies,” Verma said.

Going beyond cultural commonalities, he emphasised the profound historical foundation that unites both countries.

“At a deeper level, we are emotionally connected by our shared sacrifices of 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh,” he said.

Verma also pointed out the strategic and economic realities of the partnership, describing it as a relationship built on mutual growth.

“Ours is also a relationship of significant interdependencies and interlinkages. A prosperous Bangladesh is in India’s interest as much as a prosperous India is in the interest of Bangladesh,” Verma said.

He reiterated his conviction that these foundational elements will continue to steer the future course of the bilateral dynamics.

“I am convinced that it is this reality of our societal, cultural, and emotional connections, and it is this logic of interdependence and mutual benefit that will continue guiding and taking forward our relations,” he said.

Looking at the broader regional perspective, the envoy noted that both nations have evolved tremendously over the decades, making them pivotal stakeholders in regional progress.

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“Both India and Bangladesh have come a long way in the 55 years since Bangladesh was born. We are more capable, more confident, more connected, and more aspirational societies than we ever were.

We are both important stakeholders in the peace, stability, and development of our shared region. Cooperation between our two countries is critical to address shared challenges like climate change and environmental sustainability.

As the two largest economies of the region, we both have to be the anchors for closer regional integration,” he added.

Given this modern evolution, Verma suggested that the bilateral engagement must adapt to contemporary aspirations and capabilities.

“Because we are so different today from our past, I also believe that we need a new, future-oriented agenda for our engagement.

An agenda that is aligned with our new capabilities, new aspirations, and new national development priorities. An agenda that is driven by our strong cultural and economic linkages.

And an agenda that is based on mutual interest, mutual benefit, and mutual respect,” Verma said.

He further elaborated that the geographical proximity between the two rapidly growing countries should always be leveraged to unlock fresh avenues of cooperation.

“As two rapidly growing countries, our geographical proximity is an asset for both of us, not a liability. And we must constantly endeavour to transform this proximity into new opportunities for both of us,” the Indian envoy said.

Expressing hope for collaboration, Verma called upon all stakeholders to work towards achieving this collaborative roadmap.

“I am hopeful that all well-wishers of India-Bangladesh relations will come together to build upon this shared vision and its realisation,” he said.

This shared vision reinforces his primary parting sentiment as he prepares to transition to his next diplomatic posting.

“I leave Bangladesh, feeling ever more optimistic about the future of our relationship,” he said.

Reflecting on the deep emotional attachment developed during his stay, Verma emphasised that the warmth of the people has left an enduring impact on him and his family.

“Four years is a long time, but not long enough, with the fondness and emotional attachment that we have developed for this country and its people.

Despite its share of ups and downs, our time in Bangladesh will remain etched in our memory as the most cherished posting for both my wife and me, simply for the incredible friendships we struck here and the warmth and affection we received from its people all across the country,” he said.

Looking ahead, the outgoing High Commissioner expressed his desire to stay connected with the numerous friends he made across various spheres of society.

“We look forward to remaining in touch with many kind-hearted, gracious friends from literally all walks of life in Bangladesh who touched our hearts so deeply. We hope our paths will cross again — sometime, somewhere!” he said.

Signing off with a traditional message of hope and future reunion, he added, “Until then, all I want to say is — Abar dekha hobe!”

(ANI)

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