“A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history,” Zohran Mamdani invokes Nehru’s tryst with destiny speech after NYC mayoral win

Advertisement

New York: Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani celebrated his victory in the New York City mayoral elections on Wednesday by invoking Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic 1947 speech, ‘Tryst with Destiny’.

Speaking to his supporters after being projected as the winner, Mamdani cited Nehru’s words from the sppech made on India’s independence, “I’m reminded of Jawahar Lal Nehru’s words. A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision, not excuses,” he said.

Zohran Mamdani, of Indian origin, made history on Tuesday night by becoming New York City’s youngest mayor. He is also the first Muslim and South-Asian immigrant to hold the position.

According to the latest count, Mamdani secured 50.4 per cent of the vote, defeating Democratic opponent Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Silwa.

Mamdani ran on promises to confront economic inequality and cost-of-living issues, vowing rent freezes for residents of rent-stabilized units, affordable housing construction, free and faster bus service, free childcare, city-owned grocery stores to address high food costs, and tax hikes on the wealthy, CBS News reported.

Advertisement

Crowds at Mamdani’s campaign headquarters in Brooklyn roared in jubilation as they await the mayor-elect’s victory speech.

The Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, “Tonight’s results are a repudiation of the Trump agenda. The cruelty, chaos and greed that define MAGA radicalism and are skyrocketing costs were firmly rejected by the American people,” Al Jazeera quoted. “If Republicans want to keep blindly following Donald Trump into the abyss of chaos, let them. The rest of America is moving forward,” he added.

However, US President Donald Trump appeared sour in defeat with a post on Truth Social claiming that the Republicans lost as he was not on the ballot. “TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,” according to Pollsters,” he posted on Truth Social.

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s historic victory marks a significant moment for the city, reflecting both his policy priorities and symbolic milestone as the youngest, first Muslim, and South-Asian immigrant mayor of New York City.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Projected To Win New York City Mayoral Race