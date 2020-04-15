99 year old man cured from coronavirus
Photo : AFEW International

99-year-old Brazilian WWII veteran recovers from COVID-19

By IANS
9

Brasilia: A 99-year-old Brazilian World War II veteran was discharged from the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia on Tuesday after recovering from the COVID-19.

Ernando Piveta, who had been a member of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force, was admitted to the hospital on April 6 and treated in the facility’s “COVID ward” after testing positive for the virus, the Defence Ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Related News

Italy registers 162,488 covid-19 cases, death toll at 21067

COVID-19 cases in US top 600,000, deaths over 25,000

Donald Trump suspends US funding to WHO

China approves inactivated COVID-19 vaccines for clinical…

The ministry noted he was discharged on the same day as the 75th anniversary of the Taking of Montese, a successful campaign by Brazilian troops in Italy during the war.

Born on October 7, 1920, Piveta received the Medal of Victory from Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro last year for his service to the nation.

You might also like
World

Italy registers 162,488 covid-19 cases, death toll at 21067

World

COVID-19 cases in US top 600,000, deaths over 25,000

World

Donald Trump suspends US funding to WHO

World

China approves inactivated COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.