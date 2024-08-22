90-feet-tall Hanuman murti unveils in Texas, Know full details

Texas: A 90-ft-tall bronze murti of Lord Hanuman was unveiled in Texas. It has become the latest landmark in the city and the third tallest sculpture in the US.

The statue is located at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas.

It is also known as Statue of Union and is one of the tallest statues in the world. It is the third tallest statue in the United States and has surpassed only by the Statue of Liberty in New York (151 feet) and the Pegasus and Dragon in Hallandale Beach, Florida (110 feet), the organisers said.

The ‘Statue of Union’ Hanuman murti, was unveiled during a grand Prana Prathishta Mahotsavam ceremony from August 15 to 18.

“This awe-inspiring structure is the result of the visionary efforts of His Holiness Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, a Padma Bhushan awardee, and a renowned Vedic scholar, who envisioned the project as a spiritual epicentre for North America,” the organiser said.

Watch the Video

Prana pratishtha held today in Houston, Texas for this 90ft tall Hanuman murthi It is now the 3rd tallest statue in the United States pic.twitter.com/N7sNZaikBF — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) August 19, 2024

