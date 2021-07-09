9 killed in airplane crash in Sweden

New Delhi: As many as nine people were killed in an airplane (a DHC-2 Turbo Beaver) crash outside Orebro, said Swedish police.

Reportedly the plane, which was used for skydiving, was carrying nine people onboard, including eight skydivers and the pilot, crashed near Orebro airport, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) west of Stockholm, according to an alert received by Sweden’s Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC).

“It’s a very severe accident. Everyone on board the crashed plane has died,” the Swedish police wrote on their website.

“It is with great sadness and dismay that I have tonight taken part in the tragic information about the plane crash in Örebro,” tweeted Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Earlier in 2019, nine people were killed when a plane carrying skydivers crashed outside the city of Umea, northeast Sweden.