9 feared dead, several injured in Islamabad blast, probe initiated

Advertisement

Islamabad: In a tragic incident, as many as nine people are feared dead and several people have been injured in the Islamabad blast on Tuesday late afternoon.

According to reports, the blast took place outside a local court in Pakistan’s Islamabad. The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Several vehicles outside the court were damaged, said reports.

Advertisement

Injured people consisted mostly of those who had arrived in the court for hearings. Local media reports said that a gas cylinder inside a vehicle exploded.

It is worth mentioning here that the local authorities are yet to comment on the matter. Further details awaited.