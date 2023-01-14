9 dead after tornadoes rip US Southeast- Alabama

At least seven people were killed, several were injured and extensive damage was reported as tornadoes and extreme weather rolled through the Southeast U.S including Alabama.

Emergency were declared in Alabama and Georgia after the storms uprooted trees, ripped roofs off homes and knocked the power out for thousands of people.

At least 35 possible tornado touched down were reported across the Southeast, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said.

Other counties where states of emergency were declared included Chambers, Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

Tornadoes, a weather phenomenon are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.