Philippines blasts
(Xinhua/Rouelle Umali) (djj)

9 dead, 17 injured as twin blasts hit Philippines’s Sulu province

By IANS

Manila: At least nine people were killed and 17 others injured in twin blasts in the Philippines’ Sulu province on Monday, the military said.

In an initial report, the military said the first explosion occurred at around 12 noon in front of a grocery store along a busy street in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province, reports Xinhua news agency.

About one hour after the first blast, a second explosion rocked a church, about 70 metres away from the first blast scence.

More details were awaited.

