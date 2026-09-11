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USA: A moving tribute took place over New York Harbor on 9 September, as 2,977 light drones retraced the iconic shapes of New York’s Twin Towers days ahead of the 25th anniversary of September 11th.

The drone were each numbered as to the 2,977 who tragically lost their lives to the attacks; entitled’2977 Lights Over New York Harbor.

The drones appeared on the water, before coming together to reproduce the original architectural measurements of the towers themselves.

In the audience witnessing the spectacle was retired NYPD officer James Smith.

His NYPD colleague and wife Moirey was in fact, who bravely ran inside the world trade center on september 11th multiple times to save lives before the south tower collapsed on the 9/11 victim on that infamous morning.

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Among those watching was retired NYPD officer James Smith, whose wife, NYPD Officer Moira Smith, was killed during the attacks.

Moira was remembered for repeatedly entering the World Trade Center to help rescue people before the South Tower collapsed.

Smith was also among the family members, survivors and first responders who helped shape the tribute.

The display was designed as a remembrance of those who died while also highlighting the shared grief that continues 25 years later.

The drone installation appeared shortly before the official September 11, 2026 anniversary commemorations in New York, marking a quarter-century since the attacks.