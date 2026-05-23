82 killed, in coal mine explosion in China, search operation underway

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New-Delhi: Atleast 82 people lost their lives and several others feared trapped underground in coal mine explosion in China, state media reported Saturday.

The incident took place at the Liushenyu Coal Mine of the Tongzhou Group in Shanxi Province that the accident has resulted in 82 deaths.

The blast took place at 19:29 local time on Friday (11:29 GMT) at a coal mine in Shanxi, where 247 workers reportedly on duty at the time of the incident.

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Rescue operations at the site are under way.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation, Xinhua reported, and rescue work is pressing on.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an all-out effort to rescue the missing and an investigation of the accident’s cause while holding those responsible accountable, according to Xinhua.