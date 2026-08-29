8-year-old boy who went missing in Nepal floods reunites with mother

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New Delhi: An 8-year-old was reunited with his mother in a hospital in Kathmandu after getting displaced in floods and landslides in Nepal on Friday.

The 8-year-old identified as Zoyal Ghale. He was at school when the floods struck Nepal.

As per reports, Zoyal could survive the deadly floods as he ran into a nearby forest along with one of his friend and climbed trees to not get carried away with the rising water and debris.

His mother is identified as Matti Maya Tamang. She thought she has lost both her sons after she got to know that school has been destroyed in the floods. She searched for them in nearby shelters and collection centres and didn’t find them.

Zoyal was rescued in a broken leg and face injuries condition, he was airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.

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The reunion was possible because of a media person who found Zoyal, reported of the missing boy after which Matti Maya Tamang contacted the media person and went to see him at the hospital in Kathmandu,

As per reports, Zoyal’s younger brother was also found alive.

UNICEF said around 17,000 children have been affected by the floods in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

With recovery and relief works ongoing into a fourth day, the death toll has soared to 626 in the worst flash floods in Nepal, with 2,426 people missing.

The floods killed homes, roads and bridges along with hydropower development infrastructure and ripped through Rasuwa and several areas of central Nepal, following the breakup of a glacial collapse which unleashed itself as a torrent of mud and rocks.