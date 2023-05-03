8 students shot dead in Serbia School, teen gunman held

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident at least 8 students were shot dead in a school in Serbia on Wednesday. Reportedly, a 14 year boy first opened fire at the teacher and then randomly shot the students and security guards. As a result 8 students and a security guard were killed. The incident took place in Belgrade.

The teacher has also reportedly sustained critical injury and the doctors at the hospital are now making their best effort to save him.

As per the interior ministry statement, 8 children and a security guard were killed while six other children also sustained injury and thus were hospitalised.

The accused is a minor, a seventh-grade student. He has been arrested.

After getting information officers in helmets and bulletproof vests cordoned off the area around the school.

Further investigation of the case is underway while Police trying to find the motive of the accused.

It is to be noted that mass shootings are comparatively rare in Serbia. Also, Serbia has very strict gun laws.

Update:

(from IANS)

According to the press release of the interior ministry, the police were “informed that this morning at 8:40 a.m., a shooting occurred at the Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school in the Municipality of Vracar, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The police dispatched all available patrols, immediately went to the field, and arrested the suspected minor, a student of the seventh grade, who, as is suspected, fired several shots from his father’s gun in the direction of the students and security of this school,” the press release said.

The interior ministry said that six severely injured people are being treated at hospital.

According to RTS, Serbia’s public broadcaster, a security guard and eight kids lost their lives; one teacher and three children are at the Emergency Medical Centre in Belgrade, while three more children are at the children’s hospital.

“The school is closed. Something like this has never been recorded in the history of Belgrade schools,” Milan Nedeljkovic, president of the Municipality of Vracar, told RTS.

Also read:6 Cars Set Ablaze In Suspected Arson In Japan