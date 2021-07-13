8 people dead, 9 missing in hotel building collapse in China

Beijing: Eight people were killed and nine others remain missing after an annex to a hotel collapsed in the city of Suzhou in China’s Jiangsu province, authorities said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at 3.33 p.m. on Monday, during which 23 people were trapped, according to the rescue headquarters.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, 14 people have been traced, of whom one is unscathed, five are in stable condition while nine remain missing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Preliminary investigations found that the collapse was triggered by an unauthorised renovation, according to the government of Wujiang district, where the hotel is located.

Further investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.