8 killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan

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Jakarta: Atleast eight people who were on board on a helicopter were killed when it crashed ​in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province on Friday, authorities said.

The aircraft, identified as a PT Matthew Air Airbus H-130 (PK-CFX), had been reported missing before search teams located the debris in the dense forests of Sekadau.

“Four bodies have been successfully evacuated and placed in body bags, while three others remain inside the helicopter wreckage,” informed Rescue official Lieutenant Colonel Nurrachman Gindha Dradhizya.

The rescuers had found debris suspected ​to be the tail of ​the helicopter approximately 3 km (2 miles) west of where contact was lost.

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The Indonesian National Police said joint rescue teams had shifted into an active evacuation phase after locating the wreckage in the dense forests of Sekadau.

As per reports, the flight was carrying eight people onboard. Around six people were passengers and two crew members during the time of the crash.

The authorities had also stationed ambulances in nearby Hulu Peniti village to support the recovery operation as efforts continued.

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