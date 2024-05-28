8 killed as jeep falls into ravine in Pakistan

Islamabad: Eight members of a family were killed when their jeep fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the police said.

The incident happened late Monday in the Shangla district of the province where the jeep’s driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn, said Imran Khan, district police officer of the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deceased victims included three children, four women and the male driver, who were returning home after seeing a relative, the officer said.

Rescue teams and local volunteers retrieved all the bodies from the ravine and shifted them to a nearby hospital, from where they will be handed over to relatives, Khan added.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and according to the initial report, poor road conditions led to the accident, he said.