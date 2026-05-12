8 killed, 35 injured after car carrying explosives blows up at busy market in Pakistan

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New Delhi: Eight people reportedly lost their lives after car carrying explosives blows up at busy Naurang Bazar in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province today. The explosive item is said to be a suicide bomb.

As per reports, the eight killed includes six civilians and two two security officials. And 35 people who were present near the blast stop suffered injuries during the incident.

It is being reportedly said that soon after learning about the incident rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the spot.

Following the incident, the injured persons were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

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The incident took place in near railway gate and created panic among the people in the market area.

Police has launched an investigation operation to trace the people behind the blast.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.