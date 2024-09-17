8 killed, 2700 injured following series of pager explosion in Lebanon

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, as many as eight persons were killed and more than 2,700 sustained injury after a series of pager exploded in Lebanon today. Also, Hezbollah militants and medics were affected with this explosion.

The blasts occurred in several areas with strong Hezbollah presence, such as Beirut’s Dahieh suburb, southern Lebanon, and the Beqaa Valley.

The pagers, which were part of a recent shipment meant for Hezbollah fighters, are believed to have been infected with malware

The attack has been dubbed as Hezbollah’s ‘biggest security breach yet’.

Following the explosion, many patients were admitted to the hospitals in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs, with many of them suffering from severe limb injuries.