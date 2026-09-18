8 dead in massive explosion at mosque in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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Islamabad: Atleast eight people were killed and many others sustained injuries after a massive explosion at a mosque in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Friday.

The blast took place near the old Police Lines in Kohat district of the province.

Several videos and photographs have gone viral on social media showing the intensity of the explosion that took place while Friday prayers were being held.

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The visuals and the images showed damaged walls and buildings, as people rushed to help the injured.

Rescue teams, including the police, have arrived at the spot and a rescue operation remains underway.

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said rescue teams are assessing the situation and the wounded have been shifted to nearby hospitals.