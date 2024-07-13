71 killed, 289 others injured in Israeli airstrike ‘to kill Hamas military leaders’

New Delhi: The Gaza health authorities said that at least 71 Palestinians were killed and 289 others injured by the Israeli airstrike. Israel had reportedly claimed that the air strike was done ‘to kill Hamas military leaders’.

However, Hamas has on Saturday denied the claims that its military leaders were targeted in this Israeli attack in the Mawasi area of the Khan Younis city in the south of Gaza.

Israel’s Army Radio reported earlier in the day that Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, and Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, were the targets of the Israeli airstrike.

The report didn’t provide details regarding the current status of the two Hamas military leaders. Nevertheless, the Israeli Defense Forces told Army Radio that the strike had been well-planned and carried out with extreme precision.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army about the raid.

Deif, 58, has been considered one of Israel’s most wanted men for many years and was previously injured during several attempts to kill him.

(With inputs from IANS)