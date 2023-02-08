7-year-old girl protects younger brother under rubble, both rescued later

In the wake of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, a seven-year-old girl shielded her younger brother while they remained trapped under debris.

UN representative Mohammad Safa, who shared the picture on Twitter, noted that the duo stayed under the rubble for 17 hours and made it out safely. He urged people to spread positivity as Syria and Turkey emerge from one of the most dangerous earthquakes to have struck both nations.

“The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother’s head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity…” Safa said in his tweet.

On the other hand, a miracle took place amid the devastation. On the internet, a video of a member of the rescue team carrying a baby who had given birth inside the wreckage was posted.

According to reports on social media, the video was made in Aleppo, Syria. Under the rubble of the earthquake, a Syrian woman gave birth to a child. The woman unfortunately passed away, but the moment the new-born child was saved was shared on social media.

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes climbed over 8,000 in Turkey and Syria on Wednesday. The death toll continues to rise amid widespread devastation. The death toll in both countries is expected to rise further as rescue operations are hampered by bad weather.