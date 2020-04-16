7 more Tableeghi Jamaat attendees test COVID-19 positive in Pakistan

Islamabad: Seven more Tableeghi Jamaat meembers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pakistan’s Punjab province, the worst-hit in the country, it was reported.

Of the seven cases, six were reported in Sahiwal and one in Pakpattan, Dawn news reported on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, 198 Tableeghi Jamaat workers were quarantined in Pakpattan and their test reports were received on Monday.

Of the 198, one member tested positive for the virus, Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kamal Maan said, while other activists have been sent to Peshawar.

He said still 97 preachers were quarantined in mosques as their reports were pending.

Of Pakistan’s 6,297 confirmed coronavirus cases, Punjab had the highest at 3,016, followed by Sindh province with 1,668 infections.

The country’s death toll currently stood at 117.