Peshawar: At least seven people, including children, were killed and 70 injured in a blast near an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwest Pakistan city of Peshawar.

The bombing happened while a cleric was delivering a lecture about the teachings of Islam at the main hall of the Jamia Zubairia madrassa.

Those injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and are being provided with immediate medical attention. The death toll is expected to rise as several of the wounded and hospital authorities feared the death toll could climb further.

The police and rescue teams have reached the crime scene and launched the rescue operation.