7 Indians dead as buses sweeps into swollen river after landslide in Nepal

Kathmandu: As many as seven Indians were killed after tourist buses swept away in swollen Trishuli River in Nepal after landslide on Friday morning.

According to media reports, two buses carrying 65 passengers were feared missing in the river Trishuli after the landslide at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district of Nepal.

Following the incident, the country’s Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal has directed all government agencies to search and rescue the passengers.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the PM tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing after the buses were washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers.”

Due to the risk of landslides in the wake of incessant rainfall, the country’s road department officials had closed the Narayanghat-Kathmandu road for 15 days.

On receiving information about the incident, Nepal Police and armed forces personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operation. However, rescue operations were hampered at times due to the heavy rainfall in the region, while traffic was obstructed on the Narayanghat-Mugling road section due to debris from the landslide.

Meanwhile, all the flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur have been cancelled for the day due to heavy rainfall and bad weather condition.